(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in 35 Michigan schools.
On Monday, Feb. 1, the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are between two to four cases.
However in Houghton County, there were 20 cases reported among students and staff at Public Schools of Calumet, Laurium, Keweenaw.
At Andrews University in Berrien County, there were 11 cases reported among students and staff.
Dexter Community Schools in Washtenaw County also reported two cases among staff.
