NANCY DREW – Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

TICK TOCK – With time running out, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew come up with a plan that they think might help reverse the curse that the Aglaeca placed on them.

Leah Lewis, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith also star.

Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Alex Taub (#203).

Original airdate 2/3/2021.

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.