  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit, fatal, gratiot and harper, hit and run, Michigan, Police, suspect

(CBS DETROIT)Detroit Police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run incident that occurred on the city’s east side.

It happened on Saturday, Aug. 22 at just before 3:30 a.m., in the area of Gratiot and Harper.

Police say a 43-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound down the center turn lane of Gratiot Avenue when he was fatally struck head-on by a gold H2 Hummer traveling north on Gratiot.

The vehicle did not stop, and continued north on Gratiot, police say.

The 43-year-old man was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased.

If anyone has seen this vehicle or has any information, please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s State Of The State Address? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police: Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing Husband With Sword In Detroit

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.