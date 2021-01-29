(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run incident that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened on Saturday, Aug. 22 at just before 3:30 a.m., in the area of Gratiot and Harper.
Police say a 43-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound down the center turn lane of Gratiot Avenue when he was fatally struck head-on by a gold H2 Hummer traveling north on Gratiot.
The vehicle did not stop, and continued north on Gratiot, police say.
The 43-year-old man was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased.
If anyone has seen this vehicle or has any information, please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
