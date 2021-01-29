(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking two persons-of-interest wanted in connection to a carjacking that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened Monday, Jan. 22, at approximately 1:10 a.m. in the 14600 block of Fielding.
Police say a 42-year-old woman was inside of her black 2006 Pontiac G6, when two unknown suspects approached her on foot and demanded her vehicle. She complied and the suspects escaped in her vehicle in an unknown direction.
It is believed that the two persons-of-interest were near the location at the time of the incident and may have information regarding this crime, according to police.
If anyone recognizes these persons-of interest, or have information regarding this crime, they are asked to please call Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
