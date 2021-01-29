MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,774 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional six deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 557,883 and 14,497 deaths as of Jan. 29, 2021.
In the state as of Jan. 22, there has been a total of 463,106 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
