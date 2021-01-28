(CBS DETROIT)– During Wednesdays State of the State address, Governor Whitmer focused on finding common ground in order to grow the State’s economy.

“Despite all these crisis’s and the gridlock in Washington we took real bipartisan action to get things done for you and your family.” Said Governor Gretchen Whitmer during the nearly half hour address

Whitmer says ending the pandemic is key to getting businesses and families back on their feet, and one step toward this is vaccinations. 800,000 vaccines have been administered in the State, making Michigan number six in the Country for vaccine distributions. Although; Whitmer says the State received less supplies than expected.

“And the good news is that we do have a plan to get 50,000 shots in arms per day when the supply comes in.”

The Governor is also asking the Michigan Legislature to pass the MI. COVID Recovery Plan. Which includes vaccine distribution, getting kids back on track and jumpstarting the economy by supporting small businesses.

“My plan includes a call on the Legislature to permanently extend unemployment benefits from 20 weeks to 26.”

Whitmer says her budget will include economic recovery for Michigan schools and students, and announced that in February teachers and support staff will receive a Classroom Heroes grant of up to $500.

“I know you’re use to me saying fix the damn roads, this year lets also fix the damn road ahead.”

