Filed Under:Ann Arbor, coronavirus, stay at home, University of Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan has issued a stay-at-home order for its Ann Arbor campus.

This comes as the school reports several new cases of the COVID-19 variant.

All students are asked to stay at home for two weeks, except for those in specific in-person classes.

U of M’s athletic department issued a two-week suspension of all sports last week due to new variant cases in the department.

