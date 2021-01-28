(CBS DETROIT) – A weekly snapshot of the labor market shows companies continue to lose jobs.
According to the labor department, 847,000 people filed for unemployment benefits last week.
In Michigan more than 16,000 jobless claims were filed last week.
The states claims these are the lowest they’ve been since last November.
