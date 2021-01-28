Southfield (CW50) – The Detroit area has many growing foundations with areas of focus ​that span across all aspects of life. Over the last three years, The Children’s Foundation has emerged as one of the leading philanthropic organizations dedicated to pediatric research and improving the health of children across Michigan.

The foundation started as The Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation, founded in 2011. In 2019, the foundation was renamed to The Children’s Foundation as the umbrella marque for the dynamic and evolving partnerships of the organization. This was a result of forming more than 100 partnerships with communities and organizations in Michigan, not just working to fund the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

Since its founding, the foundation has provided more than 60 million dollars in grants to its partners. These partnerships focus on mental health, nutritional wellness, abuse and neglect, oncology and cardiology research and injury prevention. In late 2020, The Children’s Foundation announced that the organization is awarding 87 new grants, totaling more than $4 million, in the first round of two 2021 grant cycles.

“Each grant cycle, we see a more diverse pool of applicant organizations, all seeking to use funds in constructive ways to better the lives of children and families,” said Lawrence J. Burns, President & CEO of The Children’s Foundation.

Lawrence Burns joins guest host April Moss on Community Connect to discuss the foundation’s community partnerships and the different programs they have ​which improve the health of children in Michigan.

You can also listen to Burns on his radio program, Caring for Kids.

Through partnerships with MSU, Detroit Red Wings, and Detroit Tigers, The Children’s Foundation started The Little Champion program. This program honors children who have overcome difficulties in their young lives, inspiring us ​with their strength and optimism. The children get to share their stories on the big screen at sports events, with the goal is to help other kids who may be struggling forget about their hardships, even if it is temporary.

To learn more, go to yourchildrensfoundation.org

