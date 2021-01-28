Police: 3 People Stabbed Or Cut In Grand RapidsThree people have been stabbed or cut during an incident in western Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer: Holding Back Federal Virus Aid ‘Cruel And Reckless’Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that she will not cede her authority to issue certain COVID-19 restrictions, calling Republicans’ attempt to hold back federal pandemic relief funding unless she changes course “cruel and reckless.”

Detroit Alley Clean-Up Effort Supported By Community LeadersAlleys were created to be a path to backyards and garages but thousands of them are no longer walkable and blocked with junk and debris but now the city is stepping in to clear-out and clean-up.

Missed Gov. Whitmer's State Of The State Address? Here's Everything You Need To KnowGov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her third State of the State Address Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know.

Fiat Chrysler Agrees To Plead Guilty, Pay $30M In UAW ProbeFiat Chrysler Automobiles US has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $30 million fine for a corruption scandal at the union that represents its factory workers, authorities said Wednesday.

Police: Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing Husband With Sword In DetroitA woman is facing several charges after allegedly stabbing her husband with a sword in Detroit.