Grand Rapids, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been stabbed or cut during an incident in western Michigan.

Officers found the victims shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after responding to 911 calls, according to Grand Rapids police.

They were being treated at hospitals for wounds that were not considered life-threatening. Police said they were searching for a fourth person who also may have been wounded.

Details of the what led to the stabbings were not immediately released.

