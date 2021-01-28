GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been stabbed or cut during an incident in western Michigan.
Officers found the victims shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after responding to 911 calls, according to Grand Rapids police.
They were being treated at hospitals for wounds that were not considered life-threatening. Police said they were searching for a fourth person who also may have been wounded.
Details of the what led to the stabbings were not immediately released.
