Southfield (CW50) – When we think of foundations in Detroit, Kresge is likely one name that comes to mind first. Established in 1924 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the S.S. Kresge Company, which some may know better as the iconic American department store K-Mart, The Kresge Foundation works toward leadership and community development that supports and improves quality of life for all Detroiters, starting with next generation of young leaders and enriched through the city’s rich history of arts and culture.

Kresge’s founder Sebastian Spering Kresge once said, “Giving away money is not an easy job. Money alone cannot build character or transform evil into good; it cannot restore the influence or vitality of the home; neither can it maintain the valleys or plains of peace. Spent alone, it might as well stay in vaults. … It cries for full partnership with leaders of character and good will.”

The Kresge Foundation has held onto those words for nearly 100 years, fulfilling them in cities where more than 80% of Americans live; the main city of focus being Detroit. The Detroit Program works with a range of partners, including resident leaders, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and state and city governments.

Wendy Lewis Jackson, Managing Director for The Kresge Foundation’s Detroit Program, joins guest host April Moss on Community Connect to discuss what the foundation has been doing to support the community in Detroit.

One of the programs featured on the show is Hope Starts Here, an initiative started with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to provide funding to early childhood education and beyond. The most recent investment was a $15 million, dedicated to the early childhood education center on the Marygrove Conservancy campus in Detroit, serving approximately 144 children of all income levels. The center is part of a larger $50 million investment of the Marygrove campus, which hopes to serve more than 1,000 students at full capacity.

To learn more about The Kresge Foundation’s various investments, go to Kresge.org, and watch Saturday’s Community Connect with April Moss.

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7am on CW50