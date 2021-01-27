  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Michigan, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,681 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional six deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 554,237 and 14,441 deaths as of Jan. 27, 2021.

In the state as of Jan. 22, there has been a total of 463,106 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

