MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,681 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional six deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 554,237 and 14,441 deaths as of Jan. 27, 2021.
In the state as of Jan. 22, there has been a total of 463,106 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: US: Oakland County Man At Capitol Riot Hit Cops 10 Times With Hockey Stick
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police: 4-Year-Old Stable After Shooting Himself In Detroit
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.