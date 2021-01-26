(CBS DETROIT) -The Detroit youth football team Sound Mind Sound Body has a big reason for celebrating.

“We really won the championship, against all of the 12 u Miami players” Says 10 year old Anthony Thompson Jr. during an interview Tuesday.

Photo Credit-Anthony Thompson

His Sound Mind Sound Body football team based in Detroit, returned from Miami Monday and Thompson is on cloud 9. You see the team didn’t come home empty handed, they brought home the championship trophy from the battle sports Miami tournament, a national invite only competition that brings youth football teams from all over the county. Coach and SMSB Program Director Donovan Jackson, says the kids played their hearts out.

“The 10 year old’s played big because they wasn’t able to play against other 10 years old’s they played big they played against 12 year old’s and not only just regular 12 year old’s they played against the top 12 year old’s in the county.”

Jackson says, 100 kids and 7 teams from the program in Detroit ranging from 8 to 18 years old were invited to compete. He says exposure is necessary for inner city youth, and the program is giving just that, and football is just one aspect.

“This program has gotten maybe more than 2 to 5,000 kids full ride scholarships, we build young men, get them to college and focus on their career advancement.”

The program has even produced some NFL players, but for Anthony Jr. he’s just living in the moment and trying to soak it all in. His team may have left their name in the Florida sand, but the experience will forever be in their hearts.

Photo Credit-Sound Mind Sound Body

“We’re still very happy and thankful that we won. Keep working hard and we will always succeed”

