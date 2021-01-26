  • WWJ-TVOn Air

coronavirus, Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan, State-of-the-State Address

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her third State of the State Address Wednesday

The State of the State Address will take place at 7 p.m. and can be watched here.

According to a press release, the governor is expected to reflect on actions she has taken as governor to support Michiganderseradicating COVID-19 and strengthening the state’s economy, and fixing the road ahead

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the State of the State Address will be held virtually, in compliance with CDC and State of Michigan best practices. 

