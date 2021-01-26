LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her third State of the State Address Wednesday.
The State of the State Address will take place at 7 p.m. and can be watched here.
According to a press release, the governor is expected to reflect on actions she has taken as governor to support Michiganders, eradicating COVID-19 and strengthening the state’s economy, and fixing the road ahead.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the State of the State Address will be held virtually, in compliance with CDC and State of Michigan best practices.
