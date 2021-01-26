(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit has extended its alley cleanup program to clear brush and debris from at least 2,000 locations in 2021.
The program expansion was announced at Mayor Duggan’s news briefing Jan. 25 and was received overwhelmingly by residents, as nearly 500 block clubs signed up for the program through the Department of Neighborhoods, according to the city.
In 2020, 505 alleys were cleared, as city crews removed more than 4,000 tons of trash and debris.
The alley cleanup program provides residents with city assistance to address overgrown alleys in exchange for a commitment from residents to maintain and clean the alleys at least twice a year. The work performed at each location includes complete removal of everything in the alley including debris removal and tree and brush trimming. Some light grading work is also done to ensure alleys are leveled and passable.
As part of the program, Detroit will install gates at the ends of eligible alleys to prevent further illegal dumping. The wooden gates will be accessible to residents, emergency vehicles and utility workers.
For more information, visit detroitmi.gov/neighborhoods.
