(CBS DETROIT) – Two new Chick-fil-A restaurants are set to open in Metro Detroit this week.
The new locations are in Shelby Township and Northville and are scheduled to open for drive-thru services on Thursday, Jan. 28.
According to a news release, the two locations are expected to employ 150 full-time and part-time employees at each restaurant.
The Shelby Township Chick-fil-A is located at 13811 Hall Road, which is just east of Schoenherr Road. The Northville Chick-fil-A is located at 20135 Haggerty Road, which is south of 8 Mile Road, near I-96.
The restaurants will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday thru Saturday and will be closed on Sundays.
