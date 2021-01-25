(CBS DETROIT) – A 4-year-old boy is listed in stable condition after shooting himself in Detroit, according to police.
It happened Sunday around 11:30 p.m. in the 14400 block of Hubbell. Police say the boy discovered the gun inside the home and accidentally shot himself.
This is an ongoing investigation and police have not offered information on where the gun was stored in the home and where the boy shot himself.
