LEGACIES – Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

FINDING PEACE — The Super Squad pulls out all the stops when they learn some devastating news involving one of their own.

Alaric (Matthew Davis) turns to Sheriff Mac (Bianca Kajlich) for help getting some timely affairs in order.

Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star.

Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#302).

Original airdate 1/28/2021.