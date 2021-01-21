(CBS DETROIT) – The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi will open as a COVID-19 vaccination site on Saturday.
Vaccines will be administered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those to be vaccinated will receive the Moderna shot, according to the Detroit Free Press and all of the appointment slots are full.
This week, Oakland County received 7,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine. It’s the most amount of vaccines the county has received since the vaccine doses started to roll out in December.
Previously, the location was choses as a site for a regional field hospital for COVID-19 patients.
