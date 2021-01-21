Southfield (CW50) – Talulah Belle is a boutique that was opened by Amy Fonville in downtown Rochester, Michigan in 2008. The shop offers a curated selection of noteworthy designs in fashion-forward apparel, home accessories, and gifts for all occasions, and has become a pillar destination in the community, for shoppers who visit Main Street.

Amy Fonville, Owner of Talulah Belle, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about what changes have been made at the store as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact small businesses across the country.

One of the first things Fonville decided to do was to make the experience of picking up orders from the store more enjoyable through using their quaint, outdoor back entrance. The pick-up orders were placed behind the door and customers would open the colorful door to receive their order.

On the more business focused side of remaining open, Fonville expressed the importance of using social media to build a brand and engage with the community, to drive customers to shop at her boutique. She shared that the impact social media has in today’s world is vital for small businesses, especially during the pandemic. In fact, Amy posts a unique, animated series on the store’s Instagram account, under inspire, which focuses on strength, kindness and beauty inside and out, every Sunday.

Talulah Belle has been a staple in Rochester’s business community for over 12 years and continues to engage the community as part of Rochester’s Love Local Campaign. A campaign formed by the Rochester Downtown Development Authority, in an effort to bring small businesses together and to provide a platform to promote their products, menus, and sales, to maintain a stable business throughout the pandemic.

To help shop local at Talulah Belle, go to talulahbelle.com

Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7am on CW50