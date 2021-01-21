MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,165 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 148 deaths Thursday.
The deaths announced Thursday includes 128 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 544,311 and 14,053 deaths as of Jan. 21, 2021.
In the state as of Jan. 15, there has been a total of 442,408 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here.
