(CBS DETROIT) – An organization known for assisting others is getting some much needed help.

When it comes to giving back to the community the volunteers are the unsung heroes.

GM Cares is stepping in to keep those helping hands warm as they work to distribute food and care packages to families.

GM Cares saw that volunteers from the Wayne Metro Community Action Agency were braving the cold weather, so the team went to the drawing board to create distribution shelters.

The tents are designed to protect volunteers from the elements while they assist families in the pandemic.

The new tents are making its debut tomorrow at Saint Albert The Great Catholic Church in Dearborn Heights in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families can stop by and pick up fresh meat and produce, dry goods as well as personal care items.

Organizers say the distribution tents will help volunteers continue to serve the community more comfortably.

“Cold weather definitely did dwindle the volunteers a little bit at the beginning because it’s pretty cold. We get there pretty early to get ready for packaging. So, from packaging all the way to distributing, all the way to cleaning up, it’s a long time out there. Especially when it’s really cold or it’s snowing. Last week it snowed on us so, not having that shelter has been a little difficult so we’re excited that gm decided to jump in because they saw where we needed support,” said Brittany King, Wayne Metro Community Action Agency lead organizer.

For more information on relief services call 313-388-9700.