(CBS DETROIT)– With just a little over a week into the vaccine distribution at the TCF center, the city now announcing the expansion of those eligible to receive the shots. Since last week Wednesday things have been rolling along smoothly in the TCF parking structure, and because of this Mayor Duggan is expanding vaccine eligibility. The appointment process is something he says is only happening in Detroit.

“This is the only place in America that anybody 68 or up can get on the phone get through to somebody in 15 minutes and have an appointment booked”

During a press conference on Thursday, Duggan says the city has received over 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and so far administered over 8,000. They have gone from scheduling 400 appointments on day one January , to now scheduling an average of 1,300 per day. He says the appointment process takes about 10 minutes, and is now open to more essential workers.

“We are opening this up to the clergy, active members of the clergy who live or work in Detroit, and the other group we’re expanding to is funeral home and mortuary services employees”

Duggan says the entire vaccination process at TCF is about 40 minutes, and for those eligible an appointment is necessary. He hopes to expand eligibility even more in the next week

Mayor lowers age eligibility for Detroit residents to 68, “Good Neighbor” drivers 65 years or older still eligible.

Members of Clergy interacting with congregants also eligible

Mayor also opens vaccine access to funeral home/mortuary employees

Vaccine Dashboard now online at www.detroitmi.gov

Eligible residents can call 313-230-0505 between 9AM and 8PM, Monday-Friday to make an appointment.

