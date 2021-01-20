Southfield (CW50) – Founded in 2011, The Rust Belt Market was created within what used to be an Old Navy retail store. The idea behind The Rust Belt Market came from Tiffany Best and her husband Chris. They wanted to build a space where independent small business owners and artists could set up shop in a space that wouldn’t break their bank.
Tiffany Best, Co-Owner of The Rust Belt Market, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the different small businesses within the market and how they are supporting them.
The market currently hosts over 40 small businesses as an anchor storefront for their shops. The majority of the retail shops are independently owned and operated by artists, designers, and vintage collectors.
The Rust Belt Market’s focus is to support these small businesses physically, so they don’t have to rely on a sole presence in the online retail world. In an age of click-and-buy, the hope is to add a human connection and inspiration while people shop in person.
While The Rust Belt Market may be a place to shop, it also houses a large event space for private and public events, which includes a full bar. It also home to 100.7FM Ferndale Radio, which operates out of the building rent-free in exchange for promoting The Rust Belt Market’s public events.
To learn more about The Rust Belt Market, go to rustbeltmarket.com
