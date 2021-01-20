(CBS DETROIT) – Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was set to serve 28 years in federal prison for corruption charges but that sentence was cut short by two decades with the strike of President Donald Trump’s pen hours before leaving the oval office.

Trump states in the executive grant of clemency, Kilpatrick’s time served is sufficient and the safety of the community will not be compromised upon his release.

“For him to have done what he did and showed the level of disrespect that he did towards the city and the citizens of the city, I don’t believe that he should have been released. I mean I don’t believe he should of gotten the amount of time that he’s gotten. Yeah I think that he should of at least did 10,” said Jarell Holley of Detroit.

Kilpatrick’s original discharge date of January 2037 is no longer binding.

“28 years is bad. I don’t think he should of got that much, but I had met Kwame before. He seem like he a cool dude. He probably ain’t mean no harm to nobody but I’m happy for him. I hope his family’s happy,” said Josh Anderson of Detroit.

The decision for clemency comes following a push from community leaders and State Representatives Karen Whitsett and Sherry Gay-Dagnogo.

“As a mom of one son, I am elated for former congress woman Carolyn Cheeks-Kilpatrick. My heart lamented for her throughout these seven almost eight years. And let’s face it. Kwame Kilpatrick was an effective legislator, brilliant mayor. Yes, he broke the law, no one is disputing that but he has atoned for that. He’s asked for forgiveness for that and I believe he has a great amount of value still left to be able to contribute wherever he chooses to reside,” said Gay-Dagnogo.

The former mayor’s commutation requires him to pay a $4.7 million restitution bill plus a three-year term of supervised release.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced his support on Twitter Wednesday saying in part, “this is a decision President Trump got right.”

Kwame Kilpatrick is a person of great talent who still has much to contribute. I know how close he is to his three sons and I could not be happier for them being together again. This is a decision President Trump got right. — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) January 20, 2021

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.