(CBS DETROIT) – Seven additional cases of COVID-19 are connected to a Washtenaw County woman who contracted a more contagious variant of the virus.

County health officials say they are uncertain if the new cases are a form of the new strain.

Last weekend the state health department said the woman recently traveled to the United Kingdom where the variant originated.

