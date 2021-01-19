DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are investigating after a 52-year-old man was found shot to death on the city’s west side.
Police discovered the man just before 2:30 a.m. in the 11700 block of Lauder.
As of late Tuesday morning, police say this is an ongoing investigation and the circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown.
Any with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Check Update: ‘I Believe We Have A Moral Obligation,’ Says President-Elect Joe Biden
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Super Bowl 55: How Many Fans Will Be Allowed To Attend?