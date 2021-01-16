  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    06:30 AMPaid Program
    07:00 AMLucky Dog
    07:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    08:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    08:30 AMHope in the Wild
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Penn & Teller: Fool Us

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US Friday, January 22, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Chris Capehart, Yan Yan Ma, Topas and Jason and Stacy Alan.

Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#717).

Original airdate 1/22/2021.