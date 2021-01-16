  • WWJ-TV

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES – Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 8:30pm on CW50

I WORK SO HARD – Charles, the lone Asian American financial advisor at a high-profile investment firm, is on the cusp of receiving an award from senior management when he realizes he is being stalked by a terrifying stranger who looks just like him.

Lou Ticzon, Emily Tennant, David Lennon, Jasmine Vega, Carolyn Fe, Andrew Airlie, Gordon Comier and Sarah Cantuba star.

Jen Liao directed the episode written by Pornsak Pichetshote. (#205).

Original airdate 1/19/2021.