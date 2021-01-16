RIVERDALE – Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
PROM NIGHT INTERRUPTED — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings.
Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate – KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz).
Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her.
Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star.
Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Ace Hasan & Greg Murray (#501).
Original airdate 1/20/2021.