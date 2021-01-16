  • WWJ-TV

ALL AMERICAN STORIES – Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

REAL LIFE TRIUMPHS OF ATHLETES WHO HAVE DEFIED THE ODD – Co-hosted by acclaimed storyteller Yogi Roth and former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, whose life story serves as the inspiration for The CW’s hit series ALL AMERICAN, ALL AMERICAN STORIES profiles eight incredible athletes who overcame unimaginable obstacles in their relentless pursuit of greatness.

Yogi Roth sits down with each athlete and as they share their story in a unique and powerful way, with additional insight and commentary provided by co-host Spencer Paysinger, who triumphed over his own obstacles to make it to the NFL (#101).

Original airdate 1/11/2021.