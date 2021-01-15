(CBS Detroit) – Two accused men face federal charges in connection to identity theft and stealing mail.
35-year-old Justin Lohman and 34-year-old Justin Cutshaw of Redford township were released on a $10,000 bond on Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors say the pair targeted more than 30 communities in the metro area since at least 2019.
At least 200 people have had their mail or checks stolen and altered, according to police.
