  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit News, Taylor

(CBS Detroit) – Two months after a missing teen girl’s family pleaded for her safe return, and police say she has been found safe.

15-year-old Gloria Alvarado of Taylor went missing last November.

Police have not released any details about her disappearance.

Another missing Taylor teenager, 14-year-old Marissa Peters, is still missing.

Families of both girls held a joint press conference last fall to find the girls.

Peters was last seen in May 2020.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.