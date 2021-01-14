  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Southfield (CW50) – On this week’s Community Connect Web Extra, Soulful Nutritionist and Wellness Coach Trish Ward walks our host Lisa Germani through three methods that everyone can use to improve their overall wellbeing and mental health.

Community Connect Host Lisa Germani, with Trish Ward, the Soulful Nutritionist

Trish Ward, a Certified Integrated Health coach struggled with burnout, sleepless nights, daily exhaustion, and foggy thinking, until she found a passion for helping other women who were committed to feeling and being better. She coaches others to ditch the “ugly symptoms” that come with ignoring yourself and to “get real.”

You can see more of Trish Ward on COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday January 16th at 7am on CW50