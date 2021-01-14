(CBS DETROIT)– Installation of what may be the future of a brand new staple in Detroit’s Mexican town began on Thursday. Interim President and CEO of Southwest Detroit Business Association Jennifer Gomez, finally seeing an idea her organization came up with months ago come to fruition.

“It’s a signature branding for our community certainly well deserved and we think it’s going to be an attraction for people to enjoy for years to come.”

Gomez speaking about a unique outdoor dining experience that once completed will resemble a traditional Mexican Luminaria.

“The program itself titled the “Luminarias of Southwest Detroit” it pays homage to that culture that is represented throughout our community.”

Within the next few weeks 15 Luminarias will go up at 3 different restaurants in Southwest Detroit, El Asador, El Nacimiento and Armandos on Vernor Highway, which will receive the first. General Manager Cecelia Benedict says with the back and forth closing of in-door dining, having this outdoor and COVID safe option gives her a peace of mind.

“Opening the patio is one step to our you know getting out of the red and I believe that’s going to be a big push for us.”

The Luminarias can seat up to 6 people and were designed by a local company. One unit can cost up to five thousand dollars, but support from donations made this possible. Gomez hoping this is just the beginning of a bright, Luminaries future.

“The more that we get the more the experience is going to be fulfilled in the way that we’re envisioning it.”

Construction of the Luminarias here at Armandos will be completed in the next few days and patrons can begin making reservations on January 21st

