(CBS Detroit) – Researchers say Johnson and Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine generates a durable immune response with minimal side effects.

That’s according to a study in the New England journal of medicine.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently being given, only one dose is needed to provide enough protection from COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson is expected to apply for emergency use authorization from the FDA within the next few weeks.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.