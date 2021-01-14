(CBS Detroit) – Researchers say Johnson and Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine generates a durable immune response with minimal side effects.
That’s according to a study in the New England journal of medicine.
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently being given, only one dose is needed to provide enough protection from COVID-19.
Johnson & Johnson is expected to apply for emergency use authorization from the FDA within the next few weeks.
