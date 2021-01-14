(CBS Detroit) – Detroit casinos are hopeful for a partial reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Michigan gaming control board is now allowing casinos to reopen their poker rooms.
MGM grand says it is opening its poker room on Friday at noon.
Greektown casino says it will open its poker room in the next few weeks, according to the Detroit News.
Casino poker rooms will be open for the first time since March of last year.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.