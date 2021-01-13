Southfield (CW50) – Organizations and individuals across the Metro Detroit Area have made it their mission to help the school districts in the area or to help educate students outside of those walls, ensuring that they are placed on a path toward success.
One of these individuals is Tony Harrison, two-time WBC Title holder and Owner of SuperBad Fitness. Harrison started boxing when he was 8-years-old, and quickly realized that he came from a family of boxers. Harrison grew up in Detroit, travelled the world boxing, then returned to Detroit to follow another path instilled in him as a child, helping others who were less fortunate than him.
Harrison joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about why he created a program at SuperBad Fitness that focuses on improving the physical and mental education of Detroit’s inner-city youth.
He opened his gym at great risk in a part of the city with very few businesses or resources, knowing that this was the place where the youth of the area needed a gym like his, the most. The kids that Harrison and other team members in his gym mentor are provided one-on-one guidance, health education, and educational enrichment, all while learning the art of boxing. The reward within the program is the boxing, as each kid must maintain a good GPA and finish their homework if they are to remain boxing in his gym.
Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7am on CW50