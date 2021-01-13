  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police say all Michiganders can be on the lookout for terrorism or suspicious activity.

Some warning signs MSP says to watch out for:

  • People who are trying to watch or get information about law enforcement or specific places.
  • Stocking up on supplies, especially those that can be used for an attack.
  • Any large transaction or movement of money can be a strong warning sign.

