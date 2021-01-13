Southfield (CW50) – Throughout the year 2020, and even still to this day, many people are working from home, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve all either set up permanent offices in our homes, or we’ve resorted to building temporary desks in our kitchens, dining rooms, bedrooms, or basements. These temporary spaces have brought on some interesting challenges, whether it be a struggle to separate work from home, or just working in an environment that isn’t suitable for our overall health and wellness.
Rachel A. Nelson, Principal of RL Concetti Interior Design Strategists, joins Community Connect to show Lisa Germani some tips and tricks on building a temporary office space that helps a person create a space that is their own, focus, and separate work from home.
Nelson has had a passion for interior design since she was 16, earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts at Kendall College of Art & Design, where she even spent a semester studying design in Italy.
RL Concetti is a design firm focused on approaching each space with a human-centered strategy, allowing them to enhance how your environment is experienced, all while creating continuity in your home, business brand, or commercial space. They focus on what makes you happy and use that as the base of their design, ensuring that they are creating a space that you want to live in, not just what looks good.
For more information, go to RLConcetti.com
Watch COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 7am on CW50