(CBS DETROIT)– The video message outside the TCF displays a message, “Defeat Rona”, and starting Wednesday the City Of Detroit taking steps to do just that.

“This is the first step to getting our lives back” Said Mayor Mike Duggan during a press conference at the TCF center Wednesday.

The city finally seeing a light at the end of a dark COVID tunnel as the first 400 eligible city residents received vaccinations. 75 year old Detroiter James Wright one of those getting the shot.

“It’s either taking a chance of getting the COVID or getting the shot, at our age the shot sound better.”

Wright, happy to be in the first group receiving the vaccine at the TCF parking structure, so was 84 year old Thelma Rudolph.

“Ready to go” She says.

Rudolph says getting the vaccine gives her a better sense of security.

“I might go out a little bit more”

Those we spoke with after receiving the shot says the process went well. Mayor Duggan says a lot of hard work went into making this possible and he’s glad things are running smoothly so far.

“Were getting them in and out right now in about 40 minutes tomorrow we’re going to go up to 600 and then Friday to 800”

Right now only Detroit residents that are over 65 years old, and some essential workers including those in education are eligible to make appointments here at TCF. In order to keep the appointment lines clear Mayor Duggan would like to remind people that if you are not eligible please do not call the appointment line at this time.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 313-230-0505

