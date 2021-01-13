  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Apple CEO Tim Cook announced plans to open a tech development school in Detroit this year.

Apple’s Developer Academy is in partnership with Michigan State University and HBCUs across the country.

The program aims to train Black and brown business owners, coders and students.

It is part of a $100 million racial equality initiative following the death of George Floyd last summer.

