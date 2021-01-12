  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Southfield (CW50) – The Detroit Creativity Project has introduced the Afterschool Media Club, a fun and engaging online media arts program for Metro Detroit high school students. The program in partnership with Y Media Arts will kick-off virtually on January 13, 2021 and will focus on album cover design. Other various topics will be covered in upcoming weeks. Detroit teens in grades 9-12 are welcome.

Each topic will be in two and three week segments for one hour, one day of the week, with each session featuring a special guest who is working in that particular aspect of digital and new media.

The upcoming sessions include:

  • January 13 & January 20: Album Cover Design
  • January 27 & February 3: Visual Storytelling: 6 Photo Stories/ Storyboards
  • February 10, February 17, & February 24: Commercial Parody Videos
  • March 3 & March 10: Stop Motivation Animation
  • March 17 & March 24: Photo Shoot Focus: Portraits or Landscapes

The general topics of the program will cover photography, video basics, editing, screenwriting/story development, short documentaries, music videos, and stop motion graphics. More classes will be announced at a later date. Students only need a phone or tablet.

To sign up for free, parents and students can visit here. Spaces are limited.

The Detroit Creativity Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that develops and supports improv programs for young people in Detroit and neighboring cities.