Southfield (CW50) – The Detroit Creativity Project has introduced the Afterschool Media Club, a fun and engaging online media arts program for Metro Detroit high school students. The program in partnership with Y Media Arts will kick-off virtually on January 13, 2021 and will focus on album cover design. Other various topics will be covered in upcoming weeks. Detroit teens in grades 9-12 are welcome.
Each topic will be in two and three week segments for one hour, one day of the week, with each session featuring a special guest who is working in that particular aspect of digital and new media.
The upcoming sessions include:
- January 13 & January 20: Album Cover Design
- January 27 & February 3: Visual Storytelling: 6 Photo Stories/ Storyboards
- February 10, February 17, & February 24: Commercial Parody Videos
- March 3 & March 10: Stop Motivation Animation
- March 17 & March 24: Photo Shoot Focus: Portraits or Landscapes
The general topics of the program will cover photography, video basics, editing, screenwriting/story development, short documentaries, music videos, and stop motion graphics. More classes will be announced at a later date. Students only need a phone or tablet.
To sign up for free, parents and students can visit here. Spaces are limited.
The Detroit Creativity Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that develops and supports improv programs for young people in Detroit and neighboring cities.