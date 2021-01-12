  • WWJ-TVOn Air

coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,994 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 100 deaths for Tuesday.

The deaths announced Tuesday includes 50 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 525,612 and 13,501 deaths as of Jan. 12, 2021.

In the state as of Jan. 8, there has been a total of 415,079 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

