(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan election officials began a state-wide risk limiting audit of the general election Monday.
Officials generated a random 20-digit number to be plugged into the auditing software.
The software will then randomly select ballots from different jurisdictions to be reviewed.
Clerks will have two weeks to review the ballots, then the state will announce the results of the audit.
