  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, World's Funniest Animals

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 8:30pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE – Host Elizabeth Stanton (“Popstar This Week”) is joined by the panelists and special guests Griffin Gluck as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.

On today’s show we’re bringing you a monkey who just wants to be left alone, a virtual driving dog, a very casual cat, and a cup full of cute.

The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#116).

Original airdate 1/14/2021.

Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Comments

Leave a Reply