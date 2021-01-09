Comments
TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES – Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 8:30pm on CW50
I MET A FRIEND WHO CAN TURN PAIN INTO POWER – A transmasculine student endures merciless bullying in his high school until a mysterious janitor offers the teen a way to take care of his bullies once and for all.
James Goldman, Janet Kidder, David Lewis, Elise Shak, Eliza Faria, Edwin Perez, Ella Dixon, Micah Solis, Robyn Daye Edwards, Ethan Hippel and Jhomar Suyom star.
Chase Joynt directed the episode written by Stephanie Adams-Santos. (#203).
Original airdate 1/12/2021.