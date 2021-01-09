  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Specials

CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS – Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

KEVIN SMITH AND DANI FERNANDEZ HOST THE INAUGURAL EVENT – Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez host the Critics Choice Super Awards, a special event honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies.

The celebration will honor achievement in categories such as Best Horror Series, Best Superhero/Comic Book Series, Best Animated Series, and Best Action Series, among others.

Additionally, the inaugural Legacy Award will be presented to “Star Trek” icon Patrick Stewart and “Star Trek: Discovery” trailblazer Sonequa Martin-Green.

Produced by Bob Bain Productions.

Original airdate 1/10/2021.

Comments

Leave a Reply