RIVERDALE – Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

MADCHEN AMICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE — After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) works on a twisted tale about the gang’s revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) for all the ways he’s ruined their senior year.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star.

Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & James DeWille (#419).

Original airdate 5/6/2020.

 

