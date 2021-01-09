  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:All American, CW

ALL AMERICAN STORIES – Monday, January 11, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

REAL LIFE TRIUMPHS OF ATHLETES WHO HAVE DEFIED THE ODD – Co-hosted by acclaimed storyteller Yogi Roth and former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, whose life story serves as the inspiration for The CW’s hit series ALL AMERICAN, ALL AMERICAN STORIES profiles eight incredible athletes who overcame unimaginable obstacles in their relentless pursuit of greatness.

Yogi Roth sits down with each athlete and as they share their story in a unique and powerful way, with additional insight and commentary provided by co-host Spencer Paysinger, who triumphed over his own obstacles to make it to the NFL (#101).

Original airdate 1/11/2021.

Comments

Leave a Reply